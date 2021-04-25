Terry L. Blaker Acquires 3,933 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 24.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $1,422,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.90. 7,661,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,145,023. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

