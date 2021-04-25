Terry L. Blaker Acquires 8,680 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.9% of Terry L. Blaker’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $29,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.91. 4,901,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

