Terry L. Blaker Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.02. 1,018,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,520. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $212.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.