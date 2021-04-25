Terry L. Blaker Increases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,500. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

