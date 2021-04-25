The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $27,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,708,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 393,692 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 342,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $4,669,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:AAN opened at $25.78 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.80 million and a PE ratio of 13.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

