The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $128.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.20.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $125.05 on Thursday. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.