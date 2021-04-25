The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $76.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

BX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $87.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

