The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post earnings of $6.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.37 and the lowest is $5.24. The Boston Beer posted earnings of $4.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $22.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $25.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $28.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.01 to $32.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Boston Beer.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,197.08.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,283.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,168.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,034.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $428.44 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Boston Beer by 119.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $7,095,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Boston Beer by 120.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $414,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.