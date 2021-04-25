The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. The Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $67.14. 7,270,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,379,744. The company has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock valued at $99,013,316 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.