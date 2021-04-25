The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,642,137 shares of company stock valued at $99,013,316 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $67.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,270,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,744. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

