The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 397,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 3.4% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $20,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

