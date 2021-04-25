The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,023,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,423,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.