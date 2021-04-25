The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,826,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $2,035,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.95.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $8.50 on Friday, reaching $339.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,889. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The company has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

