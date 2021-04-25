The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€14.00” Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €14.00 ($16.47) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IBE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.11 ($14.25).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

