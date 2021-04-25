The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €93.75 ($110.29).

Shares of HLAG opened at €145.10 ($170.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.52. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a fifty-two week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of €134.85 and a 200 day moving average of €95.47.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

