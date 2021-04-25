The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.71 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 91,230 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 142,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,771 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1,307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCKT stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $518.25 million, a P/E ratio of 85.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

