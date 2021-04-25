The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after buying an additional 527,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $226,065,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after buying an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,730 shares of company stock worth $3,607,811. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

