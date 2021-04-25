The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Raised to $169.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MIDD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.56.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $182.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $185.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

