The Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect The Sherwin-Williams to post earnings of $4.95 per share for the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 26.40-27.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $26.40-27.20 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Sherwin-Williams to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $273.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.02 and a 200-day moving average of $242.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $164.86 and a twelve month high of $274.44. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.59.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

