The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.69

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 21547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWGAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

About The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

