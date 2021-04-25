The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.