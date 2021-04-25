The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $24.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

About The Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

