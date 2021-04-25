Thisoption Trading Down 31.1% Over Last 7 Days (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001677 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar. Thisoption has a market cap of $4.64 million and $3.59 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00058661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00266271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $503.80 or 0.01003356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,221.35 or 1.00019924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00022506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.62 or 0.00610654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thisoption

