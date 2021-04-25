ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.18. 5,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 901,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDUP. William Blair began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

