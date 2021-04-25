Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Lowered to “Hold” at SEB Equity Research

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Danske cut shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SEB Equities cut shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of THUPY stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. Thule Group AB has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

