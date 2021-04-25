Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,642,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,240 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $2,638,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $615.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

