Tiaa Fsb Has $10.15 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after buying an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $811,698,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $267.00 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

