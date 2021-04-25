Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,867 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.19% of TechTarget worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $60,627.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,058.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,262. 16.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

