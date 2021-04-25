Tiaa Fsb Sells 475 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,477,000 after acquiring an additional 82,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $230,672,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.71.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,726. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $269.06 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.