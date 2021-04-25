Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CareDx were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in CareDx by 851.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CareDx by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,972,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $18,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,992,000 after purchasing an additional 225,040 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,704 shares of company stock worth $3,149,757. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $78.96 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -171.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.13.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

