Tornado (TCORE) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for approximately $66.99 or 0.00139409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a total market cap of $401,912.13 and approximately $424,785.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00060670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.00277636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.95 or 0.01050894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,201.78 or 1.00316728 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00023065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.96 or 0.00632595 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

