Total (EPA:FP) Given a €46.60 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.27 ($52.09).

EPA:FP opened at €36.78 ($43.26) on Wednesday. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.53.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

