Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.32.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO opened at $189.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $191.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.