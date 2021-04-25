Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,610 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,647 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,344 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,016,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $39.04 and a 1-year high of $60.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.