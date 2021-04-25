Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.56. 3,211,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,416. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.80. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $87.84 and a 12 month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.17.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.