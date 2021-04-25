Travala.com (AVA) Price Tops $3.90 on Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for $3.90 or 0.00007842 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $197.32 million and $6.91 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00060792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.76 or 0.00269268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.31 or 0.01033322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00023302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,652.73 or 0.99953960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.88 or 0.00637896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 50,652,161 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

