TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $34,718.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $32,631.45.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $34,357.85.
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $33,963.60.
- On Thursday, February 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $32,980.05.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55.
TNET stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.56.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,920,000 after acquiring an additional 88,328 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 390,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.