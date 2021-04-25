TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $34,718.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $32,631.45.

On Wednesday, March 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $34,357.85.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $33,963.60.

On Thursday, February 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $32,980.05.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55.

TNET stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,920,000 after acquiring an additional 88,328 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 390,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

