TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Market Cap of $42.46 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $42.46 million and $1.74 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.28 or 0.00681783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.41 or 0.08075230 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

