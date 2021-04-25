TrueWealth Advisors LLC Invests $642,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $987,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 637.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 137,709 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 84.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 406,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. 1,308,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,063. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

