TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

EFG traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.66. 456,357 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $99.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

