TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.15. 1,320,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

