TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 39,842 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,842 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 566,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 493,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 686,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 121,626 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 79,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 656,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 35,755 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 7,239,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,102. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.