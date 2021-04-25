TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 76,621 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,621 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.0% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,025,000 after purchasing an additional 909,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,344 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 817,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 757,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,862,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.52. 2,644,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $60.73.

