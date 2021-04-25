Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CACC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.20.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $376.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $256.48 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $447.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

