Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,371 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Peoples Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 367,163 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,578,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEBO. B. Riley upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $664.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

