Truist Financial Corp Has $383,000 Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WWE opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

