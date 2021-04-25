Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,210,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 497.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 128,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $74.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.12. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

