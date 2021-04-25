Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 264,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after buying an additional 246,587 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in UFP Industries by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 147,899 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in UFP Industries by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,167,000 after acquiring an additional 101,122 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,948. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $85.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

