Truist Securities Increases Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $175.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $247.33.

LSTR stock opened at $171.73 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $99.02 and a 12-month high of $179.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after acquiring an additional 195,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Landstar System by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,781,000 after buying an additional 136,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after buying an additional 97,294 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

