Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $231,431.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,600,131 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

